Is He 'Cupid'? Taylor Swift's Cousin Claims He Set Up the Pop Star With Travis Kelce

Is he "Cupid"?
After Travis Kelce revealed he met Taylor Swift through a special someone, the pop star's cousin claimed he was the one to bring the power couple, who started dating in the summer of 2023, together.
“[I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce,” Danny Frye III said in a TikTok interview with FloRacing, which was shared on Saturday, January 13.
Frye, who is Swift's second cousin, said the two grew up together, and fortunately, they're now able to hang out more.
“[The] funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately, so, but yeah it’s been an interesting month or so, been going to a few Chiefs games,” he stated.
As OK! previously reported, the football star, 34, revealed the pop star, 34, texted him first after an unnamed person got the two together.
“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told WSJ Magazine in November 2023.
The mystery matchmaker “told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get [Swift] to reach out," he said.
Meanwhile, after the "Cruel Summer" songstress showed up to Arrowhead Stadium in September to watch the athlete's games, people were thrilled about the new romance.
Swift later clarified the timeline while speaking to Time magazine.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” she told the outlet. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she shared. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
Case in point: the Grammy winner braved the cold in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, January 13, to watch her man win a playoff game.