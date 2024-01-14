OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift Looks Smitten With Boyfriend Travis Kelce as They Leave Arrowhead Stadium Holding Hands After Chiefs Win

taylor trav
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 14 2024, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce walked out in style last night alongside his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift!

On Saturday, January 13, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphin 26-7, the football player and the pop sensation left Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @swifferupdates/X

The blonde beauty looked smitten as she strolled with Kelce while wearing a custom puffer jacket dawning his number, black pants, a black top and black boots. Kelce stepped out in a black and white checkered jacket, black pants and sunglasses after playing in sub-zero temperatures.

As the “Dress” singer exited the event with her new lover, she greeted those filming, saying, “See ya later, bye guys!” with a smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the 34-year-old gushed over her and her man after the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See ya next week,” one excited individual penned, while a second noted, “She's kind to everyone.”

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has attended 10 of Travis Kelce's football games.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person wondered, “I want to know how her hair still looks so good after hours in a hat!”

As OK! previously reported, an insider recently spilled about the couple’s power dynamic after many speculated Kelce is only dating Swift for her status.

"He truly fell in love with her — he’s not using her for fame," they insisted. "But there’s no denying the timing was perfect. Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive."

The source noted that many believe Swift put her boyfriend "on the map," as NFL viewership spiked due to her attendance at games, however, this attention doesn’t bother the celeb.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been publicly dating since September.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

"She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so how could she not be fine with it? She’s impressed by his achievements," the insider continued. "They’re both super competitive and ambitious, which is part of why they’re so good for each other. They’re the new Hollywood power couple!"

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift debuted her Eras Tour in 2023.

The “All Too Well” artist previously addressed the publicity the romance has received in her interview for Time's 2023 Person of the Year.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," Swift shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.