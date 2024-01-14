Taylor Swift Looks Smitten With Boyfriend Travis Kelce as They Leave Arrowhead Stadium Holding Hands After Chiefs Win
Travis Kelce walked out in style last night alongside his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift!
On Saturday, January 13, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphin 26-7, the football player and the pop sensation left Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand.
The blonde beauty looked smitten as she strolled with Kelce while wearing a custom puffer jacket dawning his number, black pants, a black top and black boots. Kelce stepped out in a black and white checkered jacket, black pants and sunglasses after playing in sub-zero temperatures.
As the “Dress” singer exited the event with her new lover, she greeted those filming, saying, “See ya later, bye guys!” with a smile.
Fans of the 34-year-old gushed over her and her man after the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“See ya next week,” one excited individual penned, while a second noted, “She's kind to everyone.”
A third person wondered, “I want to know how her hair still looks so good after hours in a hat!”
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently spilled about the couple’s power dynamic after many speculated Kelce is only dating Swift for her status.
"He truly fell in love with her — he’s not using her for fame," they insisted. "But there’s no denying the timing was perfect. Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive."
The source noted that many believe Swift put her boyfriend "on the map," as NFL viewership spiked due to her attendance at games, however, this attention doesn’t bother the celeb.
"She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so how could she not be fine with it? She’s impressed by his achievements," the insider continued. "They’re both super competitive and ambitious, which is part of why they’re so good for each other. They’re the new Hollywood power couple!"
The “All Too Well” artist previously addressed the publicity the romance has received in her interview for Time's 2023 Person of the Year.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," Swift shared.