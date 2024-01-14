Taylor Swift Looks Smitten With Boyfriend Travis Kelce as They Leave Arrowhead Stadium Holding Hands After Chiefs Win

The blonde beauty looked smitten as she strolled with Kelce while wearing a custom puffer jacket dawning his number, black pants, a black top and black boots. Kelce stepped out in a black and white checkered jacket, black pants and sunglasses after playing in sub-zero temperatures.

As the “Dress” singer exited the event with her new lover, she greeted those filming, saying, “See ya later, bye guys!” with a smile.