Andy Roddick Jokes His Kids 'Didn't Really Know' He Had 'Anything to Do With Tennis': 'They Thought I Was a Club Coach'

In the meantime, Roddick, who retired in 2012, is really thriving as he gets to work on his podcast — especially since he didn't expect it to take off like it has. "The podcast has been fun. I spent a decade of my post-career doing nothing outside of tennis. The reason I came back was under unfortunate circumstances — during the pandemic, the Tennis Channel had nothing live to run, and so they thought it would be a good idea if I just came on every now and then to basically read the phone book," he quips. "I enjoyed that for a while, and when people started going back into the studio, they were happy to keep me on. I was happy to keep doing it, and then I felt like all of this new media, including YouTube, Spotify, etc., was very underserved for tennis players. If people wanted to consume tennis on a random Tuesday where it wasn't centered around live events, I felt like there was a clear void, so we decided to launch it."

"It's gone better than I thought!" he shares of his success. "I thought it would be a little fun hobby, and it's kind of been all consuming, but it's been great. Tennis is my first love, and I feel like we're dating again, which is great."