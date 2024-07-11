'I Was Falling Apart': Andy Samberg Reveals Why He Couldn't 'Endure' Working on 'SNL' After 7 Seasons

“It was a big choice. For me, it was like, I can’t actually endure it anymore, but I didn’t want to leave,” Samberg, who was on the show from 2005-2012, told host Hart Kevin.

“Physically and emotionally, like I was falling apart in my life,” Samberg admitted before noting how the final straw in his decision came after his Lonely Island bandmates, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, departed the NBC series.