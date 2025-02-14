Angela Simmons Flaunts Bikini Body While Busting a Move at a Spa on Valentine's Day: Watch
Angela Simmons looked effortless while getting some R&R!
On Friday, February 14, the reality TV star, 37, stunned as she showed off her bikini body while dancing at the spa.
In the video, the actress wore a bright pink bikini top and a purple swimsuit bottom as she busted a move in a hot tub. The brunette beauty went makeup-free for the relaxing activity and wore a white towel on her head.
While showing off her cleavage and toned tummy, Simmons lip-synced to a sound, which repeatedly said, 'B---- you doing a good job.'” The audio ended with, “F--- that laundry, f--- that b----. Take a break and shake that s---,” to which the entrepreneur popped her booty.
“Pretty sure I play too much 😂 But bih [sic] you doing a GOOD job 👏🏽🙌🏾❤️#SelfCareQueen 💪🏽 A I A 🧘♀️,” she wrote alongside the seductive footage.
In response, fans gushed over the positive Valentine’s Day post.
“😍😍😍😍😂😂😂,” one person penned, while another added, “YESSSSSSSS BOOOOO HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY BEAUTIFUL😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 YES YOU ARE DOING A GREAT JOB.”
“I love me some Angela!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍,” a third user raved, as one more wrote, “So s---.”
As OK! previously reported, Simmons recently shocked followers with her drastic weight loss, showing off her fit figure on Instagram while wearing a cherry red bikini in January.
The Growing Up Hip Hop star uploaded a video of herself moving her hips to the tune of a Beyoncé song in the revealing ensemble. Simmons also wore bold lashes and a gorgeous makeup look for the outing while she had her curls down.
Simmons — who shares son Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr., 8, with late ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson — also posted professional photos from the day for her 7.8 million followers.
"Loving on HER ❤️❤️," she wrote alongside the sultry snaps.
Back in September 2024, Simmons revealed she lost "close to 20 pounds" with the help of medication from IVY RX Health.
"Weight loss has been something that recently, I wanna say in the last couple years, I've struggled with,” she said at the time.
"I'd go up, I'd go down, I'd fluctuate. I'm at the age where I feel like your cortisol levels are higher, which means stress. I’m super healthy, I live a really healthy lifestyle, I eat well, I work out, I have a great nutritionist, but for some reason, I just couldn’t drop the weight I wanted to drop. At some point in my life, I just plateaued,” she explained.
After recommending the drug to others, she concluded: “Most importantly, do your research, speak with a medical professional, and find the weight loss program that works best for you and your needs. 🙌🏾💪🏽."