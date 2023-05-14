Angelina Jolie's Life Is 'Very Lonely' Following Brad Pitt Split, Insider Claims: 'She’s Cut Out People'
Angelina Jolie continues to struggle years after her divorce from Brad Pitt.
On April 26, the reclusive actress made a rare appearance at President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s White House State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The brunette beauty arrived wearing a beige vintage Chanel gown and a string of pearls while sporting a bright red lip, and she wore her hair down in soft curls.
The Maleficent star stepped out with her 21-year-old son Maddox to the memorable celebration and mostly declined to speak with press, which didn't come as much of a surprise.
"It’s been a while since she’s been in front of so many cameras," the source recently claimed about Jolie. "Angie has kept to herself more than ever."
The source explained that Jolie, 47, has not gotten out much since her devastating divorce from ex-hubby Pitt in 2016. The pair was together for 14 years before calling it quits and share kids Maddox, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, Knox, 14, and Vivienne, 14. Following the rocky divorce, the Girl Interrupted alum even stepped down from her United Nations special envoy position after holding it for decades.
"She’s cut out people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids. She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely," the insider added.
Though she didn’t speak much to the media at the White House dinner, she did make brief comments about her kids.
"They’re the best friends I’ve ever had," the humanitarian stated. "Nobody has ever stood by me more."
Even before the split, socializing was never her thing, as back in 2011, the Hollywood icon admitted she does not have many close relationships in her life. "I don’t have a lot of friends," she said at the time. "Brad really is the only person I talk to."
The insider also claimed the mom-of-six has yet to reenter the dating scene since her split seven years ago.
"Her dating life has all but vanished," they shared. "I am sure she misses companionship."
The source added that regardless of the many years alone, they "don’t think she is eager to commit herself fully again."
"Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years," they continued. "Hopefully in time she’ll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her be truly happy."
