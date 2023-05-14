Angelina Jolie's Life Is 'Very Lonely' Following Brad Pitt Split, Insider Claims: 'She’s Cut Out People'

The brunette beauty arrived wearing a beige vintage Chanel gown and a string of pearls while sporting a bright red lip, and she wore her hair down in soft curls.

The Maleficent star stepped out with her 21-year-old son Maddox to the memorable celebration and mostly declined to speak with press, which didn't come as much of a surprise.

"It’s been a while since she’s been in front of so many cameras," the source recently claimed about Jolie. "Angie has kept to herself more than ever."