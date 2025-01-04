Angelina Jolie Rocks New Bangs at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Alongside Daughter Zahara Following Brad Pitt Divorce Settlement: Photos
New hair, new Angelina Jolie!
On Friday, January 3, the actress, 49 — who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt on December 30, 2024, after an 8-year legal battle — stunned while walking the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards red carpet as she wore her long blonde locks down with a side bang.
In the images from the night, the Oscar-winner stunned in a silky black gown featuring a halter neckline. Meanwhile, the beauty's daughter Zahara, 19 — who accompanied her at the event — wore a white gown and her brown curls in a slicked-back ponytail.
At the celebration, the Girl, Interrupted alum accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance as opera singer Maria Callas in Netflix’s Maria.
Jolie looked happy and carefree at the gathering as she just ended her legal woes with the Bullet Train star.
“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People about the pair — who filed for divorce in 2016. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
A source also noted, "She doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."
As OK! previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce days after she claimed the actor, 61, was allegedly abusive to her and their kids in an airplane.
The pair — who shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — had ongoing custody issues over the years. They also argued over their $164 million French estate and winery, Château Miraval, which Pitt claimed Jolie sold without his permission.
"There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have," a source alleged in 2016. "It did not reach the level of physical abuse. [Pitt] did not hit his child in the face in any way. ... He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."
After the incident, the duo decided to handle their divorce privately.
“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," a rep said at the time.
Pitt then came after Jolie in February 2022 for selling her stake in their winery. Jolie then filed a countersuit in which she claimed her ex was "waging a vindictive war against" her.
The two are still fighting over the winery despite settling their divorce.