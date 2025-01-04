Angelina Jolie Rocks New Bangs at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Alongside Daughter Zahara Following Brad Pitt Divorce Settlement: Photos

Jolie looked happy and carefree at the gathering as she just ended her legal woes with the Bullet Train star.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People about the pair — who filed for divorce in 2016. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."