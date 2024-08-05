Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Released From ICU After Suffering 'Complex Trauma'
Just days after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax, 20, was involved in an e-bike accident in California, he is on the mend — slowly but surely.
"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," a source dished to a news outlet.
According to the insider, Pax's mother, who was his side the whole time in the hospital, "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."
Jolie, 49, and his siblings have been "visiting and helping" throughout this time. "They are all very close," the insider noted to People.
As OK! previously reported, Pax sustained a head injury after the incident. He was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of the car, which was stationed at a red light on Monday, July 29. The other driver reportedly went to check on Pax before emergency services arrived on the scene.
Another insider noted that Pax has gotten into "multiple" electric bike accidents prior to Monday's crash — and it's unlikely he will wear his helmet.
“His friends are concerned about him,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”
“He has had a string of car crashes,” the source claimed. “It’s not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him.”
Pax was adopted by the Salt star when he was 3 years old, and they've since remained extremely close.
Pax and his other five siblings, Maddox, 23; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, seemingly have sided with Jolie as they remain estranged from father Pitt, 60, after he allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" while they were on a plane in 2016.
“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents obtained by Page Six claimed.
Pitt, who was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, has denied the claims.
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," Pitt's team said in a statement to People.