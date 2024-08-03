Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 'Troubled' Son Pax, 20, Still Recovering in Hospital Following Severe Biking Accident: Source
Pax Jolie-Pitt is still in the hospital following a severe biking accident on Monday, July 29.
According to sources, the 20-year-old has been recovering as the latest accident has sparked fears for his well-being. The celeb's son has supposedly grown increasingly troubled, prompting mom Angelia Jolie to seek help.
The accident was particularly scary, as witnesses believed the young man may not have survived. Pax was notably not wearing a helmet during the harrowing incident.
Angelina — who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 — has been by her son’s side throughout his recovery process.
The horrible accident occurred on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles during rush hour. Pax slammed into the back of a stopped car and was knocked out cold, however, he regained consciousness when paramedics arrived on the scene.
According to TMZ, onlookers believed Pax suffered a brain bleed.
Pax has apparently been in “multiple” electric bike accidents and rarely wears his helmet.
“His friends are concerned about him,” an insider spilled. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”
The source noted how Pax has been "consistent" about never wearing head gear despite his carelessness.
Along with Pax, Angelina and Brad share five other children, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, however, the kids are largely estranged from their father after he allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" while on a plane in 2016.
The supposed abuse led Angelina, 49, to file for divorce from the actor, 60. The duo have been in a legal battle ever since.
“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the paperwork obtained by Page Six stated.
Brad was then reportedly placed under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services. Brad has continually denied all claims of the alleged physical altercation.
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," the Fight Club alum’s team told People.
Pax has vocalized his issues with the patriarch in the past, as he penned a scathing Father’s Day post in 2020.
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" he began. "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
Pax continued: "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!"
Page Six reported on Pax's hospitalization.