Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Rushed to Hospital With Head Injury Following Harrowing Crash
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's second oldest son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was involved in a terrible accident in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, July 29.
According to a news outlet, the 20-year-old sustained a head injury after the incident. He was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of the car, which was stationed at a red light. The other driver reportedly went to check on Pax before emergency services arrived to the scene.
TMZ reported that Pax, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital after complaining about a head injury and hip pain.
Fortunately, Pax is in stable condition and supposed to be released from the hospital on Tuesday, July 30.
The actress, 49, and the Fight Club alum, 60, share five other kids, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
Following their split in 2016, the pair's kids have seemingly picked sides after Pitt "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" while they were on a plane in 2016.
“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents obtained by Page Six claimed.
After the infamous incident, Jolie filed for divorce.
Pitt, who was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, has denied the claims.
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," Pitt's team said in a statement to People.
As OK! previously reported, Pax badmouthed his father on social media, while Zahara and Shiloh are dropping their surname.
"They don’t speak to him anymore," an insider previously spilled about the tense situation.
"It’s pretty awkward, because their siblings have cut them out of their lives," the insider continued. "But he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around."