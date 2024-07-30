Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Rushed to Hospital With Head Injury Following Harrowing Crash

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents obtained by Page Six claimed.

After the infamous incident, Jolie filed for divorce.

Pitt, who was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, has denied the claims.

“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," Pitt's team said in a statement to People.