Brad Pitt Claims Estranged Ex Angelina Jolie 'Withheld Hundreds of Emails' in Connection With Sale of French Winery

"126 of these communications do not even involve any attorney participant," the legal documents alleged. "[Angelina’s] wildly overbroad assertion of privilege over these 126 communications is unsupported by the law, and it cannot justify her near-complete cover-up of this critically important discovery."

As OK! previously reported, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star filed a lawsuit against Jolie in 2022 after she allegedly violated a verbal agreement they had in place regarding the sale of the lavish French property. Pitt claimed they were both allowed to sell their stakes in the business as long as they had permission from the other regarding the new part-owner. However, he alleged he had not been asked to approve the sale to Shefler.