Brad Pitt Claims Estranged Ex Angelina Jolie 'Withheld Hundreds of Emails' in Connection With Sale of French Winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting each other over the sale of a portion of Chateau Miraval.

Nov. 27 2024, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is under fire once again as her court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their shared French winery continues.

The Troy actor's legal team alleged the mother-of-six had been "withholding" more than 100 emails relevant to the case under the guise that they were "protected" communications.

"In a last-ditch attempt to suppress the truth about her wrongful sale to the Stoli Parties, [Angelina] has withheld hundreds of emails she exchanged with her inner circle in the period leading up to the sale on claims of attorney-client privilege," the court documents obtained by a news outlet read. "But 126 of those emails are entirely between non-lawyers. These 126 communications should be ordered produced."

Pitt's attorneys claimed he initially asked for all documents connected to the sale of her shares of Chateau Miraval to Yuri Shefler more than two years ago.

"[Angelina] finally agreed to produce these documents last summer ... [Angelina’s] agreement to produce them has turned out to be illusory," the court filing continued. "Indeed, [Angelina] has produced only one internal communication discussing or reflecting the sale."

Among the correspondences Jolie allegedly says are protected by attorney/client privilege are emails to or from her business manager, her image consultants, a wine consultant, financial advisors and personal assistants.

"126 of these communications do not even involve any attorney participant," the legal documents alleged. "[Angelina’s] wildly overbroad assertion of privilege over these 126 communications is unsupported by the law, and it cannot justify her near-complete cover-up of this critically important discovery."

As OK! previously reported, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star filed a lawsuit against Jolie in 2022 after she allegedly violated a verbal agreement they had in place regarding the sale of the lavish French property. Pitt claimed they were both allowed to sell their stakes in the business as long as they had permission from the other regarding the new part-owner. However, he alleged he had not been asked to approve the sale to Shefler.

"It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores," an insider spilled earlier this year, regarding their upcoming 2025 trial.

"This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings," the insider added.

In Touch reported the details of the legal filing.

