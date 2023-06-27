Angelina Jolie and 3 of Her Kids Dine in NYC as Insider Claims She Wants to 'Take the Children Away' From Brad Pitt: Photos
Angelina Jolie is taking in everything New York City has to offer as she spends a few days in the Big Apple with some of her children.
As the actress' custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues to spin headlines, she took Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 17, out for a sushi dinner in Manhattan.
Jolie, 48, wore heels and a cream trench coat over a black dress for the outing, while Zahara opted for a black cardigan on top of her own dark frock. Pax kept it casual in a gray crewneck sweater and black jeans, with Shiloh donning a black sweatshirt, dark pants and Red Vans sneakers.
The Grammy winner's other three kids — Maddox, 21, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 — didn't tag along for the outing.
As OK! reported, Pitt, 59, and Jolie have been at each other throats over shares of their winery, custody of their kids and more since they split in 2016.
One source recently claimed the Hollywood hunk "believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."
"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully," the source told a publication. "This long, drawn-out battle isn’t likely to end anytime soon."
In fact, a separate source told another outlet that Pitt is upset with his ex for taking their daughter on vacation to Jamaica when she turned 17 last month.
"Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh’s birthday with her, but that wasn’t even an option," the source spilled. "Of course, he can’t prove it, but he’s convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him."
The insider added that the Fight Club star is hopeful his and Shiloh's dynamic will "change" once she turns 18.
Hollywood Life obtained the photos of Jolie out with her children in NYC.