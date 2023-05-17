Girls' Trip! Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara, 18, Spotted in NYC Together
Bonding in the Big Apple!
On Tuesday, May 16, Angelina Jolie and her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, were spotted coming off a flight at NYC's JFK Airport.
While the 18-year-old dressed comfy for the flight in a brown cardigan, grey tee, charcoal skirt and white sneakers, the Oscar winner, 47, exuded more glam in a black cardigan, flowy white maxi dress, white platform sandals and a pair of sunglasses.
It's unclear if the ladies are in town for business or for pleasure, as in the past, Zahara has accompanied her mom to high profile gigs, such as meetings with Congress in Washington, D.C.
Zahara is currently a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., where the mom-of-six has been spotted on several occasions, including the 2022 homecoming weekend.
"Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings."
"This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months," the source continued. "Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming."
The status of Zahara's relationship with her dad, Brad Pitt, is still a bit murky, though as OK! reported, the college student has allegedly met his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
Meanwhile, Jolie — who shares five other kids with the actor — hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since she and Pitt split in 2016. "Her dating life has all but vanished," an insider previously told one publication. "I am sure she misses companionship."
The source noted she's even lost quite a few friends over the past several years. "She’s cut out people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids," the source said. "She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely."
People obtained the photos of Zahara and Jolie in NYC.