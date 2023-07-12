Brad Pitt Unfazed by Angelina Jolie Winery Drama and 'Having a Blast' Filming Formula 1 Movie Overseas
Keeping calm and carrying on!
Though Angelina Jolie's former company recently filed a lawsuit and criminal complaint against Brad Pitt in their ongoing battle regarding their French winery, an insider claimed the actor isn't allowing himself to get sucked into the drama.
While Pitt, 59, is fighting for control of Chateau Miraval, he's also kicked off production on his upcoming Formula 1 movie, so he'd rather focus on work than the bitter feud.
The source told RadarOnline the dad-of-six is "having a blast filming" overseas, having just shot scenes at the British Grand Prix with costar Damon Idris earlier this month.
"I'm a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say. And it's just great to be here," the Hollywood hunk told Sky Sports F1. "We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh. It's the best time of my life."
"It's all been great. I mean, the vibe is amazing, you know that, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story, and everyone's been really cool with us," Pitt continued. "All the teams have opened their doors for us, the FIA, Mohammad [Ben Sulayem] has been really helpful. Everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it's going to be really good."
As OK! reported, the Oscar winner and Jolie, 48, have been at war over their French winery — which they bought while still married — for quite some time. Pitt filed a lawsuit claiming his ex went against their contract when she sold her stake to Yuri Shefler, the owner of Stoli, without his permission.
The Bullet Train star believes Jolie made the move to tarnish the winery's reputation, as he claimed Shelfer is a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin.
Jolie's former company Nouvel, which held her share of the estate, countersued and insisted Pitt and his business partners have been mishandling the brand's money. They also filed a criminal complaint on those grounds.
Motorsport reported on Pitt's excitement over his movie.