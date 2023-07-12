Brad Pitt Unfazed by Angelina Jolie Winery Drama and 'Having a Blast' Filming Formula 1 Movie Overseas

"I'm a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say. And it's just great to be here," the Hollywood hunk told Sky Sports F1. "We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh. It's the best time of my life."

"It's all been great. I mean, the vibe is amazing, you know that, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story, and everyone's been really cool with us," Pitt continued. "All the teams have opened their doors for us, the FIA, Mohammad [Ben Sulayem] has been really helpful. Everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it's going to be really good."