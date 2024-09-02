or
Pax Jolie-Pitt's Scary Bike 'Crash Has Thawed the Ice Between' Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Source

Split photo of Pax, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children.

By:

Sept. 2 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Pax Jolie-Pitt's bike accident may finally have broken some of the tensions between feuding exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The 20-year-old crashed into the back of another vehicle while cruising down Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles on July 29. The terrifying incident reportedly left him with injuries to his head and his hip.

pax jolie pitt family trying stay optimistic scary bike accident
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax was hospitalized after a July e-bike accident.

Despite his parents' lengthy court battles since their 2016 split, a source told a news outlet the crash "has thawed the ice between Brad and Angie."

"Brad is terribly upset and still coming down from the shock of this all, but more than anything, he’s massively grateful that Pax is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery," the source continued. "It’s tough not to worry about what the rehabilitation will really mean in the long term."

bradpitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt became estranged from several of his children following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

The source added that the Maleficent actress "appreciates" his concern and is "making sure Brad does get updates — though not directly from her."

"For once, they seem to have calmed down and stopped the whole blame game," the source said. "A lot of people in their worlds think the two might finally be able to sit down and talk things out."

angelina jolie son pax doesnt overdo it bike crash recovery overnight
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt was released from the ICU in early August.

MORE ON:
Pax Jolie-Pitt
Although the Troy actor has reportedly been estranged from several of his children — he also shares Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with Jolie — following their divorce, the source claimed Pitt has been "sober for several years" and is a "changed man" from who he was in 2016.

"But at least now Brad has a glimmer of hope," the source explained of his relationships with his kids. "Angie could have shut him out after the accident, but she didn’t."

brad pitt angelina jolie daughter shiloh ad newspaper dropping dads last name
Source: MEGA

The Jolie-Pitt kids have been staying 'optimistic' about Pax's recovery.

As OK! previously reported, Pax was released from the ICU on August 5, roughly one week after his accident.

An insider claimed Jolie and the kids have been "trying to stay optimistic" for Pax's full recovery now that he's home, but "it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition."

"He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods," the insider continued. "His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with In Touch about Brad and Angelina's relationship after Pax's accident.

