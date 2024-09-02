Pax Jolie-Pitt's Scary Bike 'Crash Has Thawed the Ice Between' Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Source

As OK! previously reported, Pax was released from the ICU on August 5, roughly one week after his accident.

An insider claimed Jolie and the kids have been "trying to stay optimistic" for Pax's full recovery now that he's home, but "it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition."

"He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods," the insider continued. "His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are."

