Angelina Jolie Not 'Entitled' To Look Over Sealed Documents From Brad Pitt's 2016 Plane Incident, FBI Says

As OK! previously reported, the Salt alum accused Pitt of harming her and the kids on the flight, and in her lawsuit against the FBI, she said the investigators never followed up with her for more information.

“Ms. DOE was not informed of the FBI’s closure of the investigation prior to the public statement, nor was she informed of the FBI’s reasons for closing the investigation or making the unusual decision to publicly announce the closure of the investigation, despite the statutory obligation to provide victims earliest possible notice of the status of an investigation,” the suit reads.

Six months after her request was submitted, the FBI withheld 45 pages from her.

“More than [redacted] years after the [redacted] and the FBI’s investigation of the same, Ms. Doe and her children still do not have a clear picture of how the FBI handled the matter, nor any better understanding as to why it was abruptly closed without any advance notice to [redacted], who continue to be affected by the FBI’s unusual public statement closing the investigation and announcing that charges would not be filed against Mr. Doe," the docs read.