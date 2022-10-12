Angelina Jolie Not 'Entitled' To Look Over Sealed Documents From Brad Pitt's 2016 Plane Incident, FBI Says
It looks like Angelina Jolie is losing her current battle against Brad Pitt. The actress previously filed a lawsuit using the pseudonym Jane Doe against the FBI, accusing the agency of refusing to turn over records related to what happened on a plane with her and ex Pitt in 2016.
The Hollywood star was accused of physically harming their children and pouring alcohol on them, but no criminal charges were ever brought.
Now, Jolie is trying to get the records, but she said the FBI violated the Freedom of Information Act by “failing to respond” to her request to disclose the requested documents and “unlawfully withholding the requested information," Radar reported.
The mom-of-six wants the information to "ensure that her children receive qualified [redacted] care and [redacted] counseling to address the harm suffered [redacted]."
"The persistent denial of that information to Jolie [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system," the documents read, adding that she had “endeavored to obtain the withheld records without exposing to the public the details of the abusive incident and the ongoing effects on her children’s health and wellbeing.”
“Her position is that a crime victim or protective parent of a victimized child should be able to obtain unredacted agency records and corroborating evidence for purposes of [redacted] care, other medical care, and legal protection,” the docs read.
As OK! previously reported, the Salt alum accused Pitt of harming her and the kids on the flight, and in her lawsuit against the FBI, she said the investigators never followed up with her for more information.
“Ms. DOE was not informed of the FBI’s closure of the investigation prior to the public statement, nor was she informed of the FBI’s reasons for closing the investigation or making the unusual decision to publicly announce the closure of the investigation, despite the statutory obligation to provide victims earliest possible notice of the status of an investigation,” the suit reads.
Six months after her request was submitted, the FBI withheld 45 pages from her.
“More than [redacted] years after the [redacted] and the FBI’s investigation of the same, Ms. Doe and her children still do not have a clear picture of how the FBI handled the matter, nor any better understanding as to why it was abruptly closed without any advance notice to [redacted], who continue to be affected by the FBI’s unusual public statement closing the investigation and announcing that charges would not be filed against Mr. Doe," the docs read.
According to Jolie, the “FBI did not, in fact, clear Mr. DOE of wrongdoing. The FBI’s 2021 FOIA Response demonstrates, among other things, that the FBI Special Agent in charge of investigating whether Mr. DOE committed a federal crime prepared a statement of probable cause (which has been withheld in full by the FBI) and presented it to the Assistant United States Attorney and the Chief of the Criminal Division at the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles," the papers read.
The FBI clapped back, denying they did anything wrong.
The law enforcement agency said Jolie is “not entitled to compel the release of information protected from disclosure by one of more of the exemptions to the” Freedom of Information Act request.