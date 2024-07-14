Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sushi Dinner With Son Pax as Legal Drama With Ex Brad Pitt Continues
Mother-son dinner date!
On Friday, July 12, Angelina Jolie and her son Pax, 20, were spotted at the popular celebrity eatery Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., following a stressful week regarding the actress’ legal battle with ex Brad Pitt.
The 49-year-old stepped out in an all-black outfit, wearing a dress, heels and a handbag. Meanwhile, Pax wore a blue jacket, white shirt and khaki pants as he and his mom smiled entering the restaurant.
It appeared that the Girl, Interrupted star's offspring, footed the bill for the night as he was spotted taking out his card to pay for parking.
As OK! previously reported, Jolie’s outing came after Pitt recently rejected one of her requests amid their lengthy legal battle.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the Fight Club alum's legal team opposed the Oscar winner's demand that he turn over third-party communications regarding their 2016 private jet flight — in which Jolie alleged Pitt got physical with her and their kids.
The paperwork revealed Pitt refused the “wide-ranging and intrusive” request amid their lawsuit regarding Jolie’s sale of her part of the former lovebird’s French winery Chateau Miraval.
In the filing, Pitt claimed the mother-of-six’s 54 requests for documents from him are not related to the case at hand but rather their divorce.
- Brad Pitt Opposes Ex Angelina Jolie's 'Intrusive' Request to Turn Over Communications With His Inner Circle After 2016 Plane Incident
- Brad Pitt Maintains Visitation Rights With His Younger Kids But Has 'Virtually No Contact' With the Older Ones: Source
- Angelina Jolie's Son Knox, 15, Is Now Taller Than the Actress, Looks So Grown Up in Rare Outing Together
“To avoid unnecessary motion practice and another public filing rife with personal attacks, Pitt voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce,” Pitt’s lawyer penned.
They continued: “If Jolie’s Requests were really about ‘what happened on that plane’ as she claims Pitt’s offer should have sufficed. Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The documents concluded, “These private, third-party communications are far removed from the issues and allegations in this case, and in many cases, they have nothing but the most tenuous relationship to ‘what happened on that plane.’ Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”
The couple — who filed for divorce in 2016 — are fighting over how Jolie allegedly needed Pitt’s permission to pawn off her stake in their winery.
Page Six reported on Jolie's outing with her son.