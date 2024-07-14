OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sushi Dinner With Son Pax as Legal Drama With Ex Brad Pitt Continues

Photo of Angelina Jolie and her son Pax.
Source: MEGA
Jul. 14 2024

Mother-son dinner date!

On Friday, July 12, Angelina Jolie and her son Pax, 20, were spotted at the popular celebrity eatery Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., following a stressful week regarding the actress’ legal battle with ex Brad Pitt.

angelina jolie enjoys sushi dinner son pax legal drama ex brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Pax is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's second oldest child.

The 49-year-old stepped out in an all-black outfit, wearing a dress, heels and a handbag. Meanwhile, Pax wore a blue jacket, white shirt and khaki pants as he and his mom smiled entering the restaurant.

It appeared that the Girl, Interrupted star's offspring, footed the bill for the night as he was spotted taking out his card to pay for parking.

angelina jolie enjoys sushi dinner son pax legal drama ex brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in a legal battle over the actress' sale of her portion of their winery.

As OK! previously reported, Jolie’s outing came after Pitt recently rejected one of her requests amid their lengthy legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the Fight Club alum's legal team opposed the Oscar winner's demand that he turn over third-party communications regarding their 2016 private jet flight — in which Jolie alleged Pitt got physical with her and their kids.

angelina jolie enjoys sushi dinner son pax legal drama ex brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids.

The paperwork revealed Pitt refused the “wide-ranging and intrusive” request amid their lawsuit regarding Jolie’s sale of her part of the former lovebird’s French winery Chateau Miraval.

In the filing, Pitt claimed the mother-of-six’s 54 requests for documents from him are not related to the case at hand but rather their divorce.

Angelina Jolie
angelina jolie enjoys sushi dinner son pax legal drama ex brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in 2016.

“To avoid unnecessary motion practice and another public filing rife with personal attacks, Pitt voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce,” Pitt’s lawyer penned.

They continued: “If Jolie’s Requests were really about ‘what happened on that plane’ as she claims Pitt’s offer should have sufficed. Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.”

Source: OK!
The documents concluded, “These private, third-party communications are far removed from the issues and allegations in this case, and in many cases, they have nothing but the most tenuous relationship to ‘what happened on that plane.’ Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”

The couple — who filed for divorce in 2016 — are fighting over how Jolie allegedly needed Pitt’s permission to pawn off her stake in their winery.

Page Six reported on Jolie's outing with her son.

