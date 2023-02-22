Angelina Jolie Distracts Herself From Buzz Over Brad Pitt's New Romance By Giving Beekeeping Lesson At French Elementary School

Teacher for a day! Angelina Jolie had students buzzing with excitement on January 30 when she came out for Guerlain’s Bee School, a program the luxury perfume and beauty brand created in 2018 to raise awareness about the importance of the insects in the ecosystem.

The actress held the class at the Ecole Henri Barbusse elementary school in France, where she was assisted by professional beekeeper Loréne Mouchet.