Angelina Jolie Distracts Herself From Buzz Over Brad Pitt's New Romance By Giving Beekeeping Lesson At French Elementary School
Teacher for a day! Angelina Jolie had students buzzing with excitement on January 30 when she came out for Guerlain’s Bee School, a program the luxury perfume and beauty brand created in 2018 to raise awareness about the importance of the insects in the ecosystem.
The actress held the class at the Ecole Henri Barbusse elementary school in France, where she was assisted by professional beekeeper Loréne Mouchet.
In photos from the day, the mom-of-six, who wore a long tan coat, is grinning from ear-to-ear as she holds up a poster to show one of the tykes.
"I had the pleasure of participating in a Bee School a few weeks ago at a primary school in Clichy-sous-Bois, France, to teach the kids the key role bees play as pollinators to our food safety and in biodiversity conservation, the star, 47, revealed on Instagram, noting there were so many "brilliant young minds asking great questions."
"Children always understand quickly what adults often try to overcomplicate or excuse. There were many smiles except when they realized that without bees there was no chocolate!" Jolie quipped. "We discussed how the disappearance of bees is a worldwide phenomenon which is endangering biodiversity."
The Oscar winner offered two ways kids can help the bee population at home: "plant 'melliferous' — pollen and nectar-rich plants" or "set up your own bee waterer at home." The star even provided instructions as to how families can create the latter.
- Pax Jolie-Pitt Ignores Paparazzi While Walking Dog As Insider Spills Brad Pitt Is 'Talking' About Having Kids With New Girlfriend
- Who's Your Mom! Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Zahara On New York Outing After Brad Pitt Introduced New Girlfriend To 'Most Of His Kids'
- Angelina Jolie All Smiles At JFK Airport As Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Begs Actress To Forgive Ex Brad Pitt
Now that the brunette beauty is back in America, she's been spending time with her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's own kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Most recently, the humanitarian was spotted in the Big Apple with Zahara, who's currently enrolled in Atlanta's Spelman College.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, Pitt is allegedly open to having more kids now that he's struck up a romance with Ines de Ramon, who according to an insider, has already "met most of his" and Jolie's offspring.