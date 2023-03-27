Angelina Jolie & Billionaire Heir David Mayer de Rothschild Spark Romance Rumors After Spotted On Lunch Date

New flames alert? Angelina Jolie and billionaire heir David Mayer de Rothschild seemed to enjoy a low-key lunch date together last week, smiling and sharing laughs during their outing.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, the A-lister, 47, and British environmentalist, 44, were spotted chatting away for a full three-hours while out to eat at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday, March 23.