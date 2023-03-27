Angelina Jolie & Billionaire Heir David Mayer de Rothschild Spark Romance Rumors After Spotted On Lunch Date
New flames alert? Angelina Jolie and billionaire heir David Mayer de Rothschild seemed to enjoy a low-key lunch date together last week, smiling and sharing laughs during their outing.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the A-lister, 47, and British environmentalist, 44, were spotted chatting away for a full three-hours while out to eat at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday, March 23.
Dressed in a chic black dress with cutouts that showed off her midsection and oversized black shades, Jolie was seen leaving the famous eatery with Mayer de Rothschild, who is part of the richest family in the world, as she flashed him a soft smile while they were deep in conversation.
Mayer de Rothschild also offered a smirk and laugh, as seen in footage, while donning navy blue slacks, a grey shirt, jacket, black loafers and funky socks.
It's unclear whether the duo's outing was for business or pleasure, but both the Maleficent actress and Mayer de Rothschild are reportedly single. Aside from their relationship statuses, the possible new flames also both have interest in activism, so it's possible their meeting was in fact work-related.
Mayer de Rothschild — who is an advocate for environmentalism — has worked as an ambassador for the first automobile built from the ground up that is specifically available as a hybrid or electric-powered car called Hyundai IONIQ.
As for Jolie, she has dedicated over 20 years of service to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, before stepping away from her role in December 2022.
“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," she said in a statement at the time, with an insider telling People that she is looking to "devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership."
Aside from an outing with Mayer de Rothschild and a January sighting with Paul Mescal — both of which may have been on a friendly basis — Jolie has not been in a serious public relationship since her messy divorce from Brad Pitt. (Jolie was also seen on multiple dinner dates with The Weeknd in 2021, but their romance was never confirmed and they haven't been spotted together recently.)
Despite splitting in 2016 and being declared legally single in 2019, Jolie and Pitt are still battling it out in court over the details of their divorce, with pending custody and asset issues keeping them from cutting all ties from each other for good.
Page Six obtained photos of Jolie and Mayer de Rothschild's outing.