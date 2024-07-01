'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Public Outing: Photos
Is that you, Jake Harper?
Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was unrecognizable when he made a rare public outing to run a few errands in Los Angeles on Friday, June 28.
The 30-year-old actor wore a casual T-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and sunglasses while out and about. He also rocked a bushy beard and mustache, with the look being a far cry from his days as a child and teen actor on the hit sitcom.
Jones was a lead character on the show for the first 10 seasons and opted not to return for the last two, though he did appear in the series finale.
After the show concluded, he stopped acting — in fact, his only acting credit over the last eight years was a cameo in Charlie Sheen's newest show, Bookie, where Jones played himself.
The opportunity to reunite with Sheen and the two shows' creator, Chuck Lorre, came about when they were drafting a script for Bookie.
"We both at the same time when we were talking about the scene, we both went, let’s recreate the poker scene from the pilot of Two and a Half Men. Which is those guys at the table, 20 years ago, when we shot the pilot," Lorre told Variety. "Angus was 9 years old, and [as Jake], he was in his pajamas, annoying the guys playing poker. And now 20 years later, let’s see if Angus wants to come play and be in the scene as one of the poker players now."
"I called Angus and said, ‘You want to come hang out for an afternoon and have some fun and do this?’ And he was game," he continued. "His chops are also uncanny. He didn’t pursue acting after the show. But he’s still a natural."
Last year, Lorre insisted that Jones was "doing great."
"He’s a terrific guy. It’s an extraordinary thing. We started working together, he was eight years old. He’s a little boy, right? With just uncanny comedic instincts, without thinking," he shared. "It was just in his DNA. And to work together again, 20 years later, we had fun. It was a wonderful afternoon. Everybody had the same reaction: ‘Oh my God. You’re a grown man!'"
When it comes to a Two and Half Men reboot, the TV producer said, "It’s foolish to say never. It’s still to me more gratifying and fun to do new stuff. And to let let the stuff we did in the past be the past."