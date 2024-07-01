'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Public Outing: Photos

After the show concluded, he stopped acting — in fact, his only acting credit over the last eight years was a cameo in Charlie Sheen's newest show, Bookie, where Jones played himself.

The opportunity to reunite with Sheen and the two shows' creator, Chuck Lorre, came about when they were drafting a script for Bookie.

"We both at the same time when we were talking about the scene, we both went, let’s recreate the poker scene from the pilot of Two and a Half Men. Which is those guys at the table, 20 years ago, when we shot the pilot," Lorre told Variety. "Angus was 9 years old, and [as Jake], he was in his pajamas, annoying the guys playing poker. And now 20 years later, let’s see if Angus wants to come play and be in the scene as one of the poker players now."