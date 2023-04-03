Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Diagnosis Brought Her & Mama June 'Closer' Despite Years-Long Rift
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell and Mama June are putting their differences aside.
Following the 28-year-old's tragic stage four adrenal carcinoma diagnosis, she and the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch have become close again after being at odds for over two years.
“June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer,” the insider close to the family revealed to an outlet.
“June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past,” the source continued. “She’s now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna’s kids.”
The mother-daughter duo's relationship took a hit when June — who married Justin Stroud in February — began a romance with Mark McDaniel, a convicted child sex offender who admitted he was guilty to an aggravated child molestation charge in 2003, where Anna was identified as the victim in the case.
Despite her unfortunate diagnosis, the mother-of-two, who has daughters Kaitlyn, 8, and Kylee, 2, has been determined to maintain a "positive outlook" on life as she endures chemotherapy treatment.
Anna's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, was the first member of the family to confirm her sibling's sad health update on social media.
"And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home," the former child star, 17, wrote alongside a screenshot of an article detailing the news. "No matter how famous they are. yes, I’m very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."
As OK! previously reported, Anna's cancer was discovered earlier this year after she went to the doctor for constant stomachaches. In turn, the reality star discovered the deadly disease spread to her her kidney, liver and lungs.
TMZ spoke to a source close to the family about Anna and June's mended relationship.