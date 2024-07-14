Social Media Star Anna Sitar Reveals Where Her Dream Vacation With Boyfriend Josh 'Bru' Brubaker Would Be
If it's not the Northern Lights, Anna Sitar doesn't want it.
The social media star exclusively opens up to OK! about her future career goals and overall dreams while discussing her partnership with Vita Coco Treats.
While sipping on the brand's new Strawberries and Cream Treats drink, Sitar daydreams about where her top vacation destination would be if she could choose anywhere in the world. And, of course, she imagines her longtime boyfriend, Josh "Bru" Brubaker right there with her.
"Maybe not in the summer, but lately I’ve been really wanting to go see the Northern Lights!" the blonde beauty spills of the aurora borealis, most commonly visible within the auroral oval, a ring-shaped zone around the Earth's geomagnetic North Pole.
"I’ve been on the side of TikTok where everyone is sharing the most surreal vision of glowing lights in the sky, and I truly think that could be an incredible once in a lifetime moment," she shares.
Otherwise, Sitar says the perfect summer getaway would have to be a camping trip.
"I’ve been trying to connect more with my Midwest roots lately, so maybe something in the camping, nature space with lots of fresh air and friends close by. Definitely bonfires every night and must-have s'mores," the YouTube personality explains.
"I can't imagine a trip like that with anyone other than my boyfriend, Josh 'Bru' Brubaker, who also loves a good outdoorsy vacation," she notes of the famed radio host.
Aside from potential upcoming travel plans, Sitar is most excited about her latest partnership with Vita Coco.
Best known for her creative Starbucks drive-thru creations, Sitar was the perfect candidate to represent such a "light and refreshing sweet summer treat."
"I’d say it tastes like a sweet and refreshing sip of summery bliss. Maybe even the ultimate happy girl summer drink!" Sitar — who has baristas craft up fun drinks that taste like "a warm fall day" or "a birthday cake" — declares of the pink beverage.
When she's not working on her latest brand deals, creating social media content, traveling the world or finding the nearest coffee shop, the influencer finds herself on the couch indulging in some much-needed reality television.
"I do love to indulge in reality TV. The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," said Sitar — whose boyfriend starred in Season 4 of Netflix's The Circle.
"During college, my best friend and I would cruise through seasons and bond over the drama that thankfully was not in our own life," she jokes.
Despite being a fan of reality TV, Sitar doesn't think she'd ever star on a show herself.
"Because of my background in film and TV, I know all the little behind-the-scenes secrets, I’m not sure I could handle reality TV! My boyfriend was on The Circle, and I remembered how nervous he was about how he could be portrayed or any storylines that could happen during filming," she admits.
Sitar concludes with a laugh: "Social media makes my own little version of a reality TV show happen every day, but the good news is I’m the editor ... and I love control."