Alfonso Ribeiro Rejects Claim Tyler Perry Should 'Revamp' His Career: 'I Don't Need or Ever Want That Man to Do Anything for Me'

Source: MEGA
May 29 2024, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

It looks like Alfonso Ribeiro is not a Madea fan!

On Tuesday, May 28, the Dancing With the Stars host shaded filmmaker Tyler Perry while responding to a fan’s tweet.

alfonso ribeiro
Source: MEGA

Alfonso Ribeiro is married to Angela Unkrich.

“@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_ribeiro career, I just know he could,” the social media user shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ribeiro, who shares three of his four kids with wife Angela Unkrich, replied: “I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me.”

While the America’s Funniest Home Videos host did not share why he feels this way about Perry, fans couldn’t help but wonder about the origin of the bad blood.

“Spill the tea,” one user begged, while another added, “What does he know that we don’t.”

tyler perry
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry is famous for his role as Mabel 'Madea' Simmons.

A third person joked, “Man said he don’t want a resurgence THAT bad,” as a fourth noted, “The savage level just went through the roof on this. I don’t know what happened but something did. Speak your truth.”

One individual defended the Madea’s Family Reunion actor amid Ribeiro’s shady comment, saying, “I love you and everything about you — but respectfully you don’t have the catalog to even discuss Tyler Perry in this manor [sic]. He’s one of the most prolific directors and producers in TV and film history. Now he has opened his own studio which allows projects from all over the world film there.”

alfonso ribeiro
Source: MEGA

Alfonso Ribeiro is a father-of-four.

MORE ON:
Tyler Perry
Despite the original user’s comment about Ribeiro’s career, the celeb doesn’t seem to need Perry’s help, as he has hosted Dancing With the Stars since 2022 and America’s Funniest Home Videos since 2015.

In addition to being a TV personality, Ribeiro is well known for his signature role as Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The character famously had a move called "the Carlton dance," which is still one of Ribeiro’s claims to fame.

tyler perry
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey are pals.

In September 2021, he told Today that fans continue to gush over his decades-old role.

"You come to grips with the idea that that person existed and that reality for you existed and, for me, I've come to the realization that when people come up to me on the street and they're like, 'Do the dance,' it's like, 'Really? You're asking me to dance for you?'" he said.

Source: OK!

"It's really their experience and you learn to get that empathy where you can kind of say, 'This is about you and what you had in your house and I can appreciate it.' I'm still not dancing. But I get to appreciate other people’s experience with me as that character," he shared.

