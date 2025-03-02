TikTok's Anna Sitar Explains Why She's Sober: 'Alcohol Didn't Make Me Feel Good Anymore'
It's been 10 years since Anna Sitar drank alcohol — but why?
The TikTok sensation sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to talk all about her sober lifestyle while opening up about her partnership with Emergen-C and crafting up the perfect mocktail with benefits.
"Transparently, I [became sober] prior to being 21," Sitar admits. "When people are going away to college, it's kind of your chance to be out in the world and be adventurous and try new things, [but] I feel like I was always really aware of my body."
The famed content creator says she "grew up with a very holistic mom" who taught her to only do things that make her feel good.
"When alcohol didn't make me feel good anymore, it was really easy to say there's no reason to partake in it if it's not making me feel one hundred percent," Sitar explains.
That being said, Sitar clarifies she's far from perfect when it comes to always making the right choices for her body.
The aspiring actress mentions "other habits" she has, "like eating too many chocolate chip cookies," which "doesn't make me feel very good, but one that I could do any time of the week."
While Sitar has chosen a sober lifestyle, it "doesn't bother" her "at all" if those around her are drinking.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I knew that was a choice I made for myself. I knew it wasn't a choice I was making for anybody else. So, I have endless certainty in myself. I know I feel so much better when I'm not drinking," she states proudly.
Plus, Sitar understands that "alcohol has its reasons and has its places."
"There's a huge community aspect for people who do like to drink and it becomes a part of your social life," the social media star notes. "What I love though about having mocktails [like the ones I made with] Emergen-C is that I can still feel included with people who are drinking."
"I have a few friends who are sober but most of my friends do drink. So when we go out, it's great to be able to feel like I can go out and still enjoy that social aspect without being excluded just because I don't also consume alcohol," she continues. "I also love how zero proof is becoming so popular at restaurants."
While she's older now, the 27-year-old didn't feel judged by her sobriety during college at Western Michigan University, either.
"I got really lucky in college," Sitar expresses. "My friends were all understanding and no one complained. I loved that I could be the designated driver and everyone had someone that they could rely on. I knew all my friends got home safe at the end of the night. I knew that I could take care of the people around me. I knew I could watch out for the other girlies at the bar."
"It made me feel good to feel protective over people that I love," Sitar recalls, noting with a laugh: "I also felt good being able to go out, and what I really enjoyed was going dancing and socializing and still being able to do that, be home by midnight and get all my engineering homework done the next morning [without] feeling like garbage."
Overall, Sitar is on her "health and wellness journey" so a mocktail with Emergen-C is a double win!
Emergen-C "keeps me centered and good to go," she details. "I know I'm getting my vitamins, I'm getting my antioxidants, I'm getting my zinc."
"It's natural, delicious and I see the biggest difference during my workouts. I feel healthier," Sitar concludes.