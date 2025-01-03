Tom Holland Reveals the 'Eye-Opening Moment' He Decided to Get Sober: 'I'm Quite Strong-Willed'

While promoting his new non-alcoholic beer line, Bero, the Spider-Man star shared the personal story behind his journey to sobriety. In January 2022, he decided to take a month off from drinking. During that time, he came to realize how deeply alcohol was woven into his social life.

“Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time. I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day,” Holland, who is in a relationship with Zendaya , explained in an interview with Men's Health .

What pushed him to quit for good was a doctor's warning about the damage alcohol could do to his liver.

However, the first month of sobriety wasn’t easy. Holland admitted he often craved a drink at social gatherings. He recalled a moment when he drove his brother to a poker night, and halfway through, he felt the urge to leave early.

He asked his brother if they could head home instead, feeling like he needed a drink to have a good time. His brother's surprise at the request was a turning point for him.

“It was a bit of an eye-opening moment for me and for him,” Holland explained. “It’s really helpful when the people closest to you start going, ‘Are you sure?’”