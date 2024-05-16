'Avowed Monarchist' Anna Wintour Wouldn't Invite Royal Rebel Meghan Markle to the Met Gala
The Met Gala took place earlier this month, but Meghan Markle was noticeably absent during the biggest night in fashion. According to Maureen Callahan, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, is an "avowed monarchist" who would "not have submitted an invitation the Montecito way."
Callahan believes Meghan and Prince Harry have "sold out Harry's family multiple times through multiple high-profile platforms."
"We recently had the Met Gala, and there were no shortage of starlets on that red carpet," the columnist told GB News. "One very significant person is missing from that red carpet, and that would be Meghan Markle."
Although Meghan didn't travel to New York, the Met Gala's invitation list is confidential, and neither party discussed whether or not the Duchess of Sussex received one.
Aside from the gathering, the commentator believes the Duchess of Sussex wants to follow in actress-turned-businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps.
"Vogue did an incredible write-up right before the gala of a dinner that Gwyneth Paltrow hosted at her Montecito estate, so a neighbor of Harry and Meghan," Callahan continued. "It was a Goop collaboration, and among her guest list were Oprah Winfrey and Ted Sarandos. So here's Meghan attempting to get her little lifestyle brand off the ground, and Goop is clearly a model for her."
OK! previously reported GBN's Nana Akua claimed the Suits star is "trying to relaunch herself as a Gwyneth Paltrow type" with her new brand American Riviera Orchard.
"They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable," she added. "I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest."
"I do find it quite astonishing that they think that people won't look at this and think how ridiculous they are," Akua stated.
In 2023, Meghan and Harry were branded as "grifters" after losing their Spotify partnership and the pair were expected to rehabilitate themselves in the new year. Aside from Paltrow, a source claimed Meghan wants to be the millennial Martha Stewart.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
GBNA spoke to the writer.