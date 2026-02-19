or
Anne Burrell Didn’t Show 'Any Signs' of Suicidal Ideation Before Taking Her Own Life, Husband Stuart Claxton Reveals

Photo of Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, said she didn't show 'any signs' of suicidal ideation before taking her own life in 2025.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Anne Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, did not see her death coming.

According to a new report from the New York Police Department, the Food Network star had “never attempted suicide in the past” and had “never talked about it” before taking her own life on June 17, 2025, at age 55.

Image of Anne Burrell was found surrounded by pills.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell was found surrounded by pills.

Claxton found Burrell lying in their bathroom with “a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor” and a “ceramic bowl filled with over-the-counter allergy and over-the-counter pain medication.” The marketing executive tried to wake his wife by “shaking her and slapping her face” and called 911 when his efforts didn't work.

He insisted she never showed “any signs that she would do something like this.” Even though the chef used cocaine in the past, Claxton had only witnessed the drug use “a few years” before 2025.

The police report — obtained by an outlet on Wednesday, February 18 — also revealed that Burrell left a "suicidal note" in the bedroom of her Brooklyn, New York, home. Investigators encountered several "suicidal" journal entries on her bed as well.

Image of Anne Burrell's husband was surprised by her suicide.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell's husband was surprised by her suicide.

Claxton was reportedly “in total shock” when he witnessed Burrell unresponsive in the bathroom.

“He loved her very much and felt like they were the perfect match,” a source said at the time, noting he was “in disbelief.”

The insider noted that Burrell was cremated, with her ashes “spread around to various places she loved the day after the funeral."

Anne Burrell

When Was Anne Burrell's Suicide Confirmed?

Image of Anne Burrell passed away last June.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell passed away last June.

It wasn’t until one month after the cook’s passing that it was confirmed to be a suicide. The New York City medical examiner’s office detailed her cause of death as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

Shortly after the news of her death broke in June 2025, Burrell’s family released an emotional statement.

Anne Burrell's Loved Ones Honored Her Legacy

Image of Anne Burrell died by suicide.
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell died by suicide.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," they wrote. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Fellow celebrity chef Bobby Flay also posted a tribute to the late Worst Cooks in America star.

“The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)… a gift that I’ll have forever. #unforgettable," he wrote via Instagram, referring to the cat Burrell inspired him to purchase.

