Anne Heche's Son Homer Questions Validity Of Will Actress Allegedly Left Ex James Tupper As Estate Battle Rages On

The Hollywood star passed away on August 11 after her car hit a home in California, resulting in the vehicle going up in flames. Though Heche was pulled out of the car, she was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately didn't make it.

After Heche's death, Homer requested to be named the administrator of his mother's estate, as he said she didn't have a will. However, days later, Tupper claimed Heche — who shared son Atlas with ex Coleman Laffoon — wanted him to be in charge of her estate.