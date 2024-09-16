Ant Anstead Bonds With His and Ex-Wife Christina Haack's Adorable Son Hudson, 5, Amid Her Messy Divorce From Josh Hall: Photos
Ant Anstead enjoyed some father-son time with 5-year-old Hudson on Sunday, September 15.
In photos obtained by OK!, the TV star was seen holding hands with the tot — whom he co-parents with ex-wife Christina Haack — in Newport Beach, Calif.
Anstead was also seen giving his boy a lift by letting him sit on his shoulders.
The car specialist stayed cool in a grayish-green T-shirt, gray shorts and flip flops, while his little one wore an olive shirt with long white sleeves, brown shorts and sneakers.
Though Haack, 41, wasn't present, it seems like she and Anstead have been getting along better than ever since she filed for divorce from Josh Hall in July. Not long after she did so, she followed Hudson's dad on Instagram and even tagged him in a post, with Anstead returning the favor when he uploaded a birthday tribute to their little one.
Nonetheless, any gossip over Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, being concerned about him getting too close to his ex is "totally laughable," a source told a news outlet.
As OK! reported, Anstead and the movie star, 55, are even discussing becoming husband and wife.
"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," an insider told a publication of the duo, who began dating in 2021. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."
"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there," the source added. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."
"Ant wasn’t able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there," the source claimed.
Meanwhile, Haack — who was also married to Tarek El Moussa, 43, the father of her two eldest kids — is in the midst of a nasty divorce.
Since the blonde beauty and Hall didn't sign a prenup, the latter requested spousal support, something Haack doesn't want to agree to. She also accused him of stealing $30,000 from her and put him on blast via social media.
"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she wrote in July. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
The two were married or nearly three years.