Ant Anstead Bonds With His and Ex-Wife Christina Haack's Adorable Son Hudson, 5, Amid Her Messy Divorce From Josh Hall: Photos

Though Haack, 41, wasn't present, it seems like she and Anstead have been getting along better than ever since she filed for divorce from Josh Hall in July. Not long after she did so, she followed Hudson's dad on Instagram and even tagged him in a post, with Anstead returning the favor when he uploaded a birthday tribute to their little one.

Nonetheless, any gossip over Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, being concerned about him getting too close to his ex is "totally laughable," a source told a news outlet.