Christina Haack Shockingly Follows Ex-Husband Ant Anstead on Instagram Amid Messy Divorce From Josh Hall
Is Christina Haack stirring the pot?
Social media sleuths noticed the mom-of-three started following ex-husband Ant Anstead on Instagram just a few weeks after she filed for divorce from Josh Hall.
The move came around the same time the blonde beauty, 41, joked about working with Anstead, 45, the father of her son Hudson.
When a fan suggested Haack replace Hall — who she was working with on the show The Flip Off alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae Young — with Anstead, she responded, "LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin."
Anstead hasn't reacted to her comment and does not currently follow Haack on Instagram.
Haack was once on very shaky ground with Anstead due to their custody battle, though it seems things have cooled down.
The same can't be said for her relationship with Hall, whom she recently accused of stealing money from her.
After the estranged spouses each filed to end their nearly three-year marriage earlier this month, an insider claimed Josh was "blindsided" by Haack's decision, which she publicly denied.
"For those that aren't aware...divorces do not happen overnight and there is always a breaking point," she noted on Instagram. "This one is personal..."
The Christina on the Coast star — who shares to kids with El Moussa — also referenced her accusations against Hall when she said, "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
One insider told a news outlet of the duo's issues, "The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through."
"She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak," they added, likely referring to how this is Haack's third divorce. "The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy."
In Hall's divorce filing, he requested spousal support and asked that Haack be prohibited from requesting the same. He also wants the rights to any projects they worked on together during their relationship, which includes their upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off.
In her response, Haack argued, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."