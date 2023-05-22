Ant Anstead Declares He's in an 'Incredible Sweet Spot In My Life': 'I Feel Very Lucky'

"It started with Radford, which is a really famous British brand. It was founded in 1948 by Howard Radford, and the first ever Radford partnership was with Rolls Royce, and Radford became iconic. The reason it has done so well is because we have a simple recipe: world class is the level we'll meet. So, when we collaborate with partners to create our car, we only collaborate with world class partners. Throughout building a supercar, we're using the best materials, the best designers, the best partners. So, eyewear is incredibly important when you're a race car driver, and my partner is a Formula One world champion. We spend a lot of time designing how the car works on a scientific level. If you think about all the companies out there, SALT. is a perfect partner. They have the same ethos as us, and they use world-class materials and technology," he explains.

"These are quality products and there's a lot of thought that goes into the way they're designed and feel. I love wearing them when I drive because you don't really know they are there," he adds of the limited edition collection, which features two aviator styles, the RS-500 and RS-600, each coming in four different lens shades inspired by the iconic Radford Type 62-2 colorways.