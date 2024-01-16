Selena Gomez Leaves Fans Divided on Her Sparkling 2024 Emmys Look: Photos
Mixed reviews?
On Monday, January 15, fans shared their thoughts on Selena Gomez's 2024 Emmys look the moment she hit the red carpet. While some loved the ensemble, others thought she should have gone another route.
Images and videos of the star from the event showcased her in an Oscar de la Renta sheer and burgundy sparkling gown, which gave the illusion she was covered in branches. The brunette beauty wore her hair in an updo and showed off a Tiffany & Co. bird-shaped necklace featuring diamonds, pink sapphires and a whopping 35-carat morganite stone.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, some fans gushed over the Only Murders in the Building actress’ appearance.
“Selena Gomez SLAYING the red carpet,” one supporter penned, while another endearingly called her, “Mommy Selena.”
“Selena Gomez looking so STUNNING. SHE'S SO GORGEOUS,” a third user raved.
However, not everyone was so kind about the controversial look.
“I like the idea of this dress…” one person shared, while a second added, “Not a huge fan of the lining/undergarments on this dress, but Selena’s hair, face, & makeup card never declines. And that f------ necklace…..!”
Another said, “She's gorgeous, but the dress is creating some sort of bad illusion,” while one hater noted, “Oh no no no no. Attacked by kelp.”
“The same boring looks every time,” one more individual bashed.
As OK! previously reported, Gomez recently confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco, who attended the 2024 Emmys with the pop star — though they didn't walk the red carpet together.
However, Blanco didn't attend the January 7 Golden Globes with Gomez.
In addition to creating buzz by going to the Golden Globes solo, Gomez also made headlines at the Globes after fans suspected she was gossiping to best friend Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
After clips of Gomez speaking with Swift at the show circulated, lip readers suspected the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said, "I asked for a picture with him (Chalamet) and she (Jenner) said, 'no.'"
In response, Swift and her guest Keleigh Teller were taken aback and dawned shocked expressions.
However, Gomez shut down the rumors, soon revealing what she was actually telling her pals.
"Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Gomez wrote in the comments section of a social media post discussing the incident. "Not that that's anyone['s] business."