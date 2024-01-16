Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Match in All-Black Ensembles at 2024 Emmys After Welcoming Son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA — and even matched at the 2024 Emmys, which took place on Monday, January 15.
In new photos, the pair, who welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen, in November, made sure to fit in a date night.
The reality star, 44, sported a black suit with pants while the rocker, 48, held onto his lady's hand. The couple then kissed in front of the cameras.
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who got married in May 2022, have been spending time with their tot — so much so, they didn't share photos of him for a period of time. (They finally introduced him on social media in December.)
“It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus,” noted the source.
“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” said the insider. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."
This isn't the first time Kardashian and Barker have welcomed children — the Poosh founder shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the musician, shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler — but it's been a while since they've raised a tot.
"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the insider shared.
In September 2023, Kardashian had to undergo emergency surgery, but fortunately, the baby is doing just fine.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," admitted the mom-of-four. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."