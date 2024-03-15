OK Magazine
Anthony Scaramucci Jokes About Assassinating Donald Trump During Savage Game of 'F---, Marry, Kill'

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 15 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

While playing a game, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci raised eyebrows by admitting he would "kill" his former boss Donald Trump.

Source: MEGA

Scaramucci said he would kill Donald Trump in a game.

Scaramucci was on a panel with Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary at a forum in Miami, Fla., earlier this week as part of a members-only event known as the Faena Rose Club.

During the chat, the "Mooch" played the classic parlor game "F---, Marry, Kill," choosing between various members of the Trump administration in 2016.

Without hesitation, the former communications director chose to "kill" the former president.

"And now the Secret Service is gonna come get me because I said that," he joked. "I’m saying it metaphorically; I’m playing a game."

Source: MEGA

Scaramucci has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Scaramucci chose to marry former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin because "he’s got a lot of dough, and I understand he would take really good care of me."

And lastly, the SkyBridge investment firm founder chose to "f---" himself since he technically counts.

Source: MEGA

Scaramucci attended a panel at the Faena Rose Club.

Scaramucci was a hedge funder and longtime Trump associate who served as the White House Communications Director for 10 days in 2017, the shortest tenure of the position in U.S. history.

Since being fired, Scaramucci has been a vocal critic of the former president, as he's appeared on multiple news segments giving his two cents on Trump's decision-making and the legal trials that have been piling up on the ex-POTUS.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the likely Republican nominee for president.

The panel between Scaramucci and O'Leary at the Faena Rose Club was staged like a boxing match, as both panelists showed up with intro music and wearing boxing gloves. In addition, Faena Rose's President, Pablo De Ritis, dressed as a ring referee to moderate the discussion.

“Standing a not-so tall 5 feet, 5 inches when wearing Governor [Ron] DeSantis’s heels, and ready to rumble,” De Ritis said announcing Scaramucci.

Mr. Wonderful was introduced as “the Ozempic-lean, mean, profit-making machine. Your Royal Highness of Royalties.”

After the panel, the crowd did a "cheer vote" on who won "the match," with De Ritis declaring Scaramucci as the victor.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Scaramucci recently took to X, where he predicted, "If Trump doesn't win in November (he won’t) he's headed for what for him will be life in prison. He is a traitor to the United States. If he doesn't come up with the bond money he loses what he values the most, his physical possessions."

