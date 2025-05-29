Anthony Weiner Admits 'It's Very Hard' to Be on S-- Offender Registry List After Explosive Scandal
Anthony Weiner opened up about what life is like on the s-- offender registry list — years after his scandal took place.
The New York political pariah appeared on a recent episode of "The Adam Friedland Show," a satirical political YouTube series where host Adam Friedman asked all about Weiner's infamous fall from grace.
Anothny Weiner on 'The Adam Friedland Show'
When Friedman first asked about being on the s-- offender registry, Weiner became super defensive and began to rant about how he was "made an example of."
"The registry is something I had to agree to, the crime I committed, obscenity, was not included in that, but the prosecution informed me that prosecutors make decisions for political reasons," he explained. "The higher the monkey climbs, the more you can see his a--."
The host continued to ask what life was like being labeled a "s-- offender" and if he accepted the responsibility of his actions.
“It’s very hard,” Weiner said. “It’s something people can say that harms you… I will accept responsibility for things I have done, not for things I have not done.”
Weiner's Criminal Offenses
In May 2017, Weiner pleaded guilty to the transfer of obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors described a series of sexually explicit exchanges via Skype and Snapchat with a high school student from North Carolina.
Court documents reveal that Weiner encouraged the young girl to engage in humiliating acts, leading to his eventual arrest.
During his sentencing, he openly characterized himself as “a very sick man for a very long time,” revealing a troubling admission of what he described as a s-- addiction.
Weiner was required to register as a s-- offender for a minimum of 20 years. His obligations include annual address verification, notification to the state within 10 days of any move and visiting a police station every three years for a new photograph.
Given his low-level designation, an online search for Weiner's name will not yield results in the state's s-- offender registry. However, his information remains accessible via a toll-free telephone number, exposing a layer of scrutiny Weiner cannot escape.
Repercussions
The repercussions of Weiner's conduct extended far beyond his personal life, casting a long shadow over the 2016 presidential campaign.
Emails from Hillary Clinton sent to long-time aide Huma Abedin were discovered on a laptop seized from Weiner during the FBI investigation into his behavior with the 15-year-old. This shocking revelation prompted then-FBI Director James Comey to announce the reopening of the investigation into Clinton's private email server just days before the election — a decision Clinton later stated significantly impacted her campaign.
Weiner's Comeback?
Weiner is currently attempting a political comeback by running for a seat on the New York City Council.
The 60-year-old was recently seen actively canvassing in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, handing out flyers alongside a campaign aide holding a sign.
Since registering his campaign last December, he has raised $197,437 in contributions, including donations from his ex-wife, who gave $175, and her sister, Heba Abedin, who donated $150.