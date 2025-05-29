Anthony Weiner Admits 'It's Very Hard' to Be on S-- Offender Registry List After Explosive Scandal

When Friedman first asked about being on the s-- offender registry, Weiner became super defensive and began to rant about how he was "made an example of."

"The registry is something I had to agree to, the crime I committed, obscenity, was not included in that, but the prosecution informed me that prosecutors make decisions for political reasons," he explained. "The higher the monkey climbs, the more you can see his a--."

The host continued to ask what life was like being labeled a "s-- offender" and if he accepted the responsibility of his actions.

“It’s very hard,” Weiner said. “It’s something people can say that harms you… I will accept responsibility for things I have done, not for things I have not done.”