or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Anxious' Sarah Ferguson Is 'Keeping a Low Profile' in Austria as She Hides Away After Epstein Scandal Solidified Her and Andrew's Royal Demise

image of Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is currently hiding out in Austria.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 21 2026, Updated 11:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson has been hiding out in the Austrian Alps for months after her scandals with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

The ex-Duchess of York, 66, was seen for the first time in seven months on April 15 in Europe, where she's been staying under the radar.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Friends 'Have Stepped in' to Help Her Out

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson emerged for the first time in seven months on April 15.

According to royal expert Helena Chard, Ferguson's pals are reportedly helping her out during her European exile.

"Incognito, anxious Fergie is keeping a low profile. She cannot believe how low she has sunk although, contrary to people’s thoughts, she is not destitute. Friends have stepped in to whisk her away from her stress," she told Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's friends are reportedly helping her out during her European exile.

"Viewed as generous to a fault, Fergie is reportedly being helped by those who are repaying the favor and helping her slip away from the press. Although Austria is known as a hotspot for wealthy patrons who host royals and ex-royals… either way, the assumption is someone else is picking up the tab," Chard explained.

The former Weight Watchers spokesperson's whereabouts were unknown for quite some time as her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection to claims he shared confidential trade information with Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Politicians Hope Sarah Ferguson Will Testify Against Jeffrey Epstein

image of Jeffrey epstein and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested earlier this year due to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Living in Austria for the time being is also allowing Ferguson to evade U.S. lawmakers who are pressuring her to testify against Andrew, 66, and Epstein.

While she figures out her next move, Chard believes Ferguson "may hope to evaporate like mist whilst juggling her alleged burner phones."

"I fear she will now be under immense scrutiny," Chard added. "Fergie’s reputation rehab is nowhere near on the cards. Keeping her distance during Andrew’s legal heat and away from media pressure is completely tactical."

Ex-Prince Andrew Moved to Sandringham Earlier This Year

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York lived with Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge for almost two decades.

Ferguson and the ex-Duke of York were evicted from their longtime Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge, in October 2025 by King Charles.

The former couple lived at the 30-room abode together since 2008, despite divorcing in 1996. As the TV personality continues to dwell in Europe, Andrew moved into a smaller shack on the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham, earlier this year.

The Royal Navy veteran isn't too fond of his new home as he reportedly finds it claustrophobic.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.