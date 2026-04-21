'Anxious' Sarah Ferguson Is 'Keeping a Low Profile' in Austria as She Hides Away After Epstein Scandal Solidified Her and Andrew's Royal Demise

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Sarah Ferguson's Friends 'Have Stepped in' to Help Her Out

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson emerged for the first time in seven months on April 15.

According to royal expert Helena Chard, Ferguson's pals are reportedly helping her out during her European exile. "Incognito, anxious Fergie is keeping a low profile. She cannot believe how low she has sunk although, contrary to people’s thoughts, she is not destitute. Friends have stepped in to whisk her away from her stress," she told Fox News.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's friends are reportedly helping her out during her European exile.

"Viewed as generous to a fault, Fergie is reportedly being helped by those who are repaying the favor and helping her slip away from the press. Although Austria is known as a hotspot for wealthy patrons who host royals and ex-royals… either way, the assumption is someone else is picking up the tab," Chard explained. The former Weight Watchers spokesperson's whereabouts were unknown for quite some time as her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection to claims he shared confidential trade information with Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

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U.S. Politicians Hope Sarah Ferguson Will Testify Against Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested earlier this year due to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Living in Austria for the time being is also allowing Ferguson to evade U.S. lawmakers who are pressuring her to testify against Andrew, 66, and Epstein. While she figures out her next move, Chard believes Ferguson "may hope to evaporate like mist whilst juggling her alleged burner phones." "I fear she will now be under immense scrutiny," Chard added. "Fergie’s reputation rehab is nowhere near on the cards. Keeping her distance during Andrew’s legal heat and away from media pressure is completely tactical."

Ex-Prince Andrew Moved to Sandringham Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York lived with Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge for almost two decades.