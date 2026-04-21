'Anxious' Sarah Ferguson Is 'Keeping a Low Profile' in Austria as She Hides Away After Epstein Scandal Solidified Her and Andrew's Royal Demise
April 21 2026, Updated 11:49 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has been hiding out in the Austrian Alps for months after her scandals with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
The ex-Duchess of York, 66, was seen for the first time in seven months on April 15 in Europe, where she's been staying under the radar.
Sarah Ferguson's Friends 'Have Stepped in' to Help Her Out
According to royal expert Helena Chard, Ferguson's pals are reportedly helping her out during her European exile.
"Incognito, anxious Fergie is keeping a low profile. She cannot believe how low she has sunk although, contrary to people’s thoughts, she is not destitute. Friends have stepped in to whisk her away from her stress," she told Fox News.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February
"Viewed as generous to a fault, Fergie is reportedly being helped by those who are repaying the favor and helping her slip away from the press. Although Austria is known as a hotspot for wealthy patrons who host royals and ex-royals… either way, the assumption is someone else is picking up the tab," Chard explained.
The former Weight Watchers spokesperson's whereabouts were unknown for quite some time as her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection to claims he shared confidential trade information with Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
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U.S. Politicians Hope Sarah Ferguson Will Testify Against Jeffrey Epstein
Living in Austria for the time being is also allowing Ferguson to evade U.S. lawmakers who are pressuring her to testify against Andrew, 66, and Epstein.
While she figures out her next move, Chard believes Ferguson "may hope to evaporate like mist whilst juggling her alleged burner phones."
"I fear she will now be under immense scrutiny," Chard added. "Fergie’s reputation rehab is nowhere near on the cards. Keeping her distance during Andrew’s legal heat and away from media pressure is completely tactical."
Ex-Prince Andrew Moved to Sandringham Earlier This Year
Ferguson and the ex-Duke of York were evicted from their longtime Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge, in October 2025 by King Charles.
The former couple lived at the 30-room abode together since 2008, despite divorcing in 1996. As the TV personality continues to dwell in Europe, Andrew moved into a smaller shack on the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham, earlier this year.
The Royal Navy veteran isn't too fond of his new home as he reportedly finds it claustrophobic.