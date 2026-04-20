Sarah Ferguson Has 'No Intention of Speaking Out' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Despite Fielding Several Interview Offers: Source
April 20 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has no plans to tell her side of the story despite receiving several interview offers.
The former Weight Watchers spokesperson, 66, reportedly also won't throw ex-Prince Andrew under the bus by doing a tell-all chat about his recent scandals.
Sarah Ferguson Is Currently Hiding Out in Austria
"Sarah Ferguson has turned down a string of interview requests while in exile in Austria — including from BBC's Newsnight," an insider divulged to The Sun on April 17.
"She has had a lot of offers including from Newsnight but is spending her time reflecting and has no intention of speaking out," they continued.
The ex-Duchess of York has been hiding out in the Austrian Alps for the last few months as Andrew, 66, lays low at his home on the Sandringham Estate.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February
Both the former royals' friendship with dead child predator Jeffrey Epstein has burned and broken their reputations.
As a result of Andrew's links to the financier, he was arrested by Windsor police on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Despite Ferguson not wanting to say her piece via a televised tell-all interview, she allegedly isn't nixing the idea of writing a bombshell memoir.
- Sarah Ferguson Could Go 'Rogue' and Do Tell-All Interview Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Insider Claims
- 'Terrified' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Begging' Mom Sarah Ferguson to Scrap Writing Tell-All Memoir as Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes
- Sarah Ferguson Writing Memoir to Expose Ex Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Dirty Secrets' as She's 'Worried Sick About Money' After Losing Titles
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Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Knows Where All the Royal Family's Bodies Are Buried
"She has been telling people she knows exactly where the pressure points are inside the royal family and that she could reveal details that have never been publicly discussed. She feels that if the institution has chosen to distance itself from her, then she no longer has any reason to protect it," an insider exclusively dished to OK! last month.
The Firm has much "anxiety about what Sarah might choose to reveal" as the "mood in royal circles is that they cannot allow a situation where another damaging narrative about the monarchy spirals out of control."
"Lawyers are already examining every possible option. If a manuscript contains material that could harm the institution or breach private agreements, legal intervention is being considered," the source said.
The children's book author's possible move to pen a memoir also stems from the fact that she's reportedly running low on cash.
She is said to have been seeking an advance of around $2 million for a new book, however, many publishers already rejected her demands.
Ferguson previously had trouble gaining a foothold in the U.S. publishing market as her most recent kid's book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, was pulled from bookshelves in November 2025.