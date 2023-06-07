Prince Harry Jokes He's Going to Share Courtroom Evidence With Meghan Markle & Their 2 Young Kids

Prince Harry concluded his Tuesday, June 6, court appearance on a lighter note.

At the end of the London trial — in which the Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for allegedly hacking his phone — Harry was instructed not to discuss any presented evidence with anyone until he returns to court the next day.

The father-of-two cheekily asked if that means he can't even tell his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 noting he planned to FaceTime them that night.