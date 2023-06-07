Prince Harry Jokes He's Going to Share Courtroom Evidence With Meghan Markle & Their 2 Young Kids
Prince Harry concluded his Tuesday, June 6, court appearance on a lighter note.
At the end of the London trial — in which the Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for allegedly hacking his phone — Harry was instructed not to discuss any presented evidence with anyone until he returns to court the next day.
The father-of-two cheekily asked if that means he can't even tell his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 noting he planned to FaceTime them that night.
The Spare author's trial against the publishing house kicked off this week, and since then, he aired out several instances in which he believes MGN used unlawful means to gather private information for their stories.
Harry also recounted several instances in which their articles had a severely negative impact on him.
To start, he called out the company for spreading a rumor that James Hewitt was his biological father — despite the fact that Hewitt's relationship with Princess Diana didn't materialize until after Harry was born.
"At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me," he recalled. "They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories. Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?"
Harry also said that constantly being labeled as "a failure," "a drug taker" and other harsh names were what led to his partying days.
"As a teenager and in my early 20s, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well ‘do the crime,’ so to speak," he explained.
"It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a ‘damaged’ young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers," he alleged.
The case will continue in High Court on Wednesday, June 7.
