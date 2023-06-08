Prince Harry Would Be 'Welcomed Back' Into the Royal Family on One Condition
It is possible Prince Harry could mend fences with the royal family.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, should the Duke of Sussex ever split from his wife, Meghan Markle, his relatives would be more than happy to bring him back into the fold despite the shocking accusations Harry threw out in his book, Spare.
"I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time," the commentator explained, adding that it's "still unlikely at the moment."
"I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember," she noted. "He could recoup the ground he’s lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon."
Bond's statements come after Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, insinuated that it's only a matter of time before the 38-year-old and the Duchess of Sussex part ways, leading him to eventually reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.
"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms," the former Buckingham Palace staffer spilled.
"There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment," he said of Harry getting back in the U.K.'s good graces.
Another former employee of the royals Grant Harrold — who worked for the leader of England from 2004 to 2011 — spilled that it's not out of the question that Harry could live back in the U.K. one day.
"I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over," he said. “Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home."