Are Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn Dating? Inside the Theory the Model May Be Striking Up a Romance With Taylor Swift's Ex

The Conversations with Friends actor appeared to "like" Jenner's Instagram post from the bash, where she stunned in a black velvet cut-out gown.

"It looks like we're heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn, which would drive so many people crazy," user hankatherinee said in a of TikTok about the interaction. "This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West], and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild."

"Joe will be public enemy number one if this happens," someone commented below the video.