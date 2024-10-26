Are Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn Dating? Inside the Theory the Model May Be Striking Up a Romance With Taylor Swift's Ex
Are Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn dating? Fans seem to think it's a possibility!
After the model, 28, and Taylor Swift's former boyfriend, 33, were seen posing for photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19, social media users could not help but pick up on Alwyn's internet activity after the lavish gathering.
The Conversations with Friends actor appeared to "like" Jenner's Instagram post from the bash, where she stunned in a black velvet cut-out gown.
"It looks like we're heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn, which would drive so many people crazy," user hankatherinee said in a of TikTok about the interaction. "This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West], and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild."
"Joe will be public enemy number one if this happens," someone commented below the video.
"This would be my villain origin story," another added.
Alwyn dated the "Karma" singer, 34, from 2017 until 2023 and got a front-row seat to her years-long feud with the former power couple after they claimed she lied about knowing about a lyric calling her a "b----" in West's song "Famous."
The U.K. native spoke out earlier this year about the end of his long-time romance with Swift. "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," he said in a June interview.
- Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Laugh Off Feud Rumors While Tanning Poolside: Photo
- Bad Blood? Ryan Reynolds Unfollows Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn After Having Dinner With The Pop Star & Blake Lively
- Eviscerated: Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker Unfollows Her On Instagram As Her Fling With Bad Bunny Heats Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later,” he continued. "It’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."
As for The Kardashians star, she was spotted getting close with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker at Surf Club restaurant in Miami last month. The pair had been on and off from 2020 until 2022.
Jenner then got into a relationship with Bad Bunny until they called their romance off in December 2023. The two briefly reconnected earlier this year after they were spotted getting close at the Met Gala in May.