'Hard Thing to Navigate': Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Finally Speaks About the Demise of Their 6-Year Romance
Joe Alwyn is finally addressing the demise of his romance with Taylor Swift.
In a candid new interview, the actor, 33, reflected on his split from the pop icon, 34, after their six-year relationship came to an end.
"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize," he explained. "This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about."
"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," Alwyn confessed.
"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later,” he continued. "It’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."
The former couple, whose breakup was made public in April 2023, began dating in 2016 after first meeting at the Met Gala. "The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," an insider claimed as Swift embarked on her massive Eras tour.
The "Karma" singer, who is now in a relationship with Travis Kelce, wrote about the downfall of their love on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
"She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to. Joe has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed but not surprised at all," the insider added. "She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this. Taylor draws on her relationships for almost all her songs, and he admires her artistry."
The former couple joined forces on Swift's Grammy-winning album Folklore, with Alwyn using the pen name William Bowery. "He has made a ton of money off the six songs that he wrote for Taylor in the past and he is grateful that their relationship also helped to make him a household name," the source claimed.
The U.K. native's comment about his ex-girlfriend comes as a surprise, as Alwyn has vowed not to talk about Swift as he tries to start the next chapter of his life. "He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press, but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions," the insider alleged. "Joe has moved on. He is not holding any grudges against her for doing what she does. He knows that it was par for the course."
The Sunday Times conducted the interview with Alwyn.