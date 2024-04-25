Joe Alwyn 'Disappointed' After Hearing Taylor Swift's New Album Detailing the Demise of Their Romance
Joe Alwyn's reaction to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has been revealed.
According to insiders close to The Favourite actor, 33, has indeed listened to the latest musical release from his former girlfriend of six years, 34, which details the demise of their romance.
"She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to," the source alleged about Alwyn, who had "absolutely zero contact" with Swift since their 2023 split.
"Joe has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed but not surprised at all," the insider added. "She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this. Taylor draws on her relationships for almost all her songs, and he admires her artistry."
During their time together, the pop star and the U.K. native co-wrote and co-produced several songs on her Grammy-winning album Folklore, though he used the pen name William Bowery. "He has made a ton of money off the six songs that he wrote for Taylor in the past and he is grateful that their relationship also helped to make him a household name," the source alleged.
Alwyn has since shifted his attention to his upcoming film Kind of Kindness, which he stars in alongside Emma Stone. However, he has banned any questions about Swift during his press tour.
"He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press, but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions," the insider said. "Joe has moved on. He is not holding any grudges against her for doing what she does. He knows that it was par for the course."
With their relationship in the past, Swift has publicly moved on with Travis Kelce. As OK! previously reported, the NFL hunk, 34, wasn't bothered by the "Karma" vocalist writing songs about her former partner.
"After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor's new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about," a source claimed prior to its release.
"If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous," the insider added. "He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to Alwyn.