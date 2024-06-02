Kylie Jenner Shows Off Fit Figure on Vacation With Sister Kendall After Being Spotted on Date With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Photos
Do you think she texted these photos to Timothée Chalamet first?
On Sunday, June 2, Kylie Jenner shared a series of snaps showing off her curves while she was on vacation in Mallorca, Spain.
In the images, the brunette beauty — who was recently spotted on a date with her famous boyfriend in NYC — posed while on the deck of a yacht. The 26-year-old wore a beige body-hugging gown as she held a glass of wine and soaked in the sunset.
In another post from Saturday, June 1, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a selfie alongside sister Kendall Jenner while on the boat. Kylie and Kendall both gave soft smiles as they stunned with their head touching.
Famous friend Hailey Bieber gushed over the pair’s still in Kylie’s comments section, writing, “Oh my GOD?”
Sister Khloé Kardashian also raved over the gorgeous duo, noting, “What magazine cover is this 😍😍.”
As OK! previously reported, Kylie’s sultry uploads came after she and Timothée were seen together at on a double date at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in NYC on Thursday, May 23, after months of speculation they had split.
The lovebirds — who were last spotted together at the Golden Globes in January — had a late dinner at the restaurant and shared several of the Top Chef alum's most popular dishes.
An insider revealed Timothée was "really chill and so nice,” while another source added the celebs prefer to keep their romance very low-key.
Though rumors swirled the makeup mogul and the Call Me By Your Name lead had called it quits due to his filming schedule for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in NYC and Jenner work in L.A. — the stars must have found a way to make time for each other.
Though many believed the twosome’s romance had fizzled out, some internet sleuths found a clue they were still together back in March.
Fan chatter began when sister Kim Kardashian posted a video of the family’s Easter tablescape, which seemed to have a place card for Timothée.
"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X user penned.
"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" a second person shared.