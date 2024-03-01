Playboy Model, 22, Rejected Leonardo DiCaprio's Invitation to Go Home With Him After 'OK' Makeout Session in Secret Club: 'Too Weird and Too Old'
Is Leonardo DiCaprio a bad kisser?
In the Dutch edition of Playboy magazine, model Hieke Konings, 22, recounted being unimpressed after smooching the Killers of the Flower Moon star, 49.
“It was in a secret club in L.A., one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation,” she stated in the March issue. “I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact.”
She explained how “less than a minute later,” DiCaprio’s manager approached to tell her the star wanted to speak with her. “Then I walked to his table and sat next to him,” she said.
Konings flirted with DiCaprio, which led to them locking lips.
“We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him,” she alleged. “I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, ‘I respect that.’ Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!”
Konings said the makeout was “OK” but “definitely not the best” before revealing more details as to why she decided not to spend the night with DiCaprio.
“I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange,” she shared. “For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head.”
Quipped Konings, “Leo is too weird and too old.”
She then recalled how she spent the rest of her night.
“I went home, ordered McDonald’s and called my mom,” she stated. “I always tell her everything. She is my best friend.”
The blonde beauty also noted she was well aware of DiCaprio’s reputation for dating women aged 25 and younger.
“I knew that, and I am guilty: I flirted with him, too,” Konings continued. “That’s just how I am, I’m a huge flirt. It was mutual, that was clear.”
As OK! previously reported, DiCaprio is no stranger to his personal life being spoken about in the media, however, he recently acknowledged that this is simply a byproduct of fame.
When asked if he found it annoying to answer questions about his private life when promoting movies, he replied, "My answer is pretty simple. I got into this industry at a very young age. I felt incredibly compelled to do this."
"And the irony is that I was born and raised in Hollywood. People think, 'Oh, OK, just add water’, right? But I tried to become an actor multiple times and I got rejected. And at 12 or 13 years old, one of those agents said: ‘OK, we’ll give you a shot,’" the Titanic star added. "Since then, it’s felt like winning the lottery. And to be honest, I would have been happy doing any sort of acting jobs – commercials, television."
He explained how his role in 1993's This Boy's Life with Robert De Niro changed his outlook on everything.
"I watched his work, realized the calibre of actor that he was and said to myself: ‘I will never squander this opportunity,’" DiCaprio continued. "So since then, a lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with that. The complete loss of your private life. And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge. That’s just one of the byproducts."