Ariana Grande Posts First Photo With Boyfriend Ethan Slater After Couple Was Spotted Getting Cozy at CinemaCon Party
Ethan Slater finally made his way onto Ariana Grande’s Instagram!
On Thursday, April 11, the pop star shared a series of photos from the Wednesday, April 10, CinemaCon event, where the star promoted her new movie Wicked alongside her beau.
This was the first time the blonde beauty — who received tons of backlash for her relationship with the Broadway star amid rumors they cheated on their spouses with one another — posted with Slater.
The upload included stills with Grande’s other costars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, snaps of the 30-year-old in a pink floral dress and a picture of Grande, Slater and their fellow actors.
In addition to Grande’s post, the couple was spotted at a CinemaCon after-party in Las Vegas, Nev., where they packed on the PDA.
One eyewitness told Page Six the duo was “very sweet” and “very cuddly” at the celebratory bash.
The loved-up outing came after Grande released her song “Yes, And?,” which many speculated was about the controversial relationship.
Lyrics on the track include, “Now I’m so done with caring / What you think, no, I won’t hide,” and, “Come on and walk this way through the fire (don’t care what’s on their mind).”
As OK! previously reported, news broke that the movie musical costars had sparked a romance in July 2023.
Things got complicated for the pair when a source claimed Slater informed his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, that he "wanted a divorce" just "days before news broke about him and Ariana.”
"Lilly never saw it coming!" they said of the mother-of-one, who welcomed her first baby with Slater in August 2022.
The romance also shocked Grande’s fans as she had only been separated from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, since January 2023.
"Literally the definition of a homewrecker," one social media user said of the “thank u, next” singer.
"I feel vindicated by Ariana Grande being revealed to be a serial homewrecker [because] once I said her song 'break up with your gf I'm bored' rubbed me the wrong way and my friends called me a misogynist projecting having been cheated onto Ariana. But no, I just knew she wasn't playing," a second individual penned.
A third added: "Let me be clear. Ariana Grande is a homewrecker. She pursued that dumb f--- and caused him to leave his wife and baby. Trust that. Trust that new dad, not getting any sleep, working on Broadway, been with one woman his whole life, that man did not go after Ari! She went after him."
Others sources denied that Slater cheated on Jay.