Ariana Grande's Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater 'Desperate' to Co-Parent His Son After Filing for Divorce From Lilly Jay

Regardless of his rumored romance with Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater is determined to co-parent his son after filing for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, on Wednesday, July 26.

The "Thank U, Next" singer's Wicked costar "desperately" wants to work together with his estranged wife to raise their little boy, who will turn 1 next month, a source close to Slater revealed.