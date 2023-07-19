Ariana Grande Deletes Dalton Gomez Wedding Photos After Heartbreaking Split
Thank you, next! Ariana Grande is moving on from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, and is wiping away their precious memories in the process.
The pop star seemingly deleted wedding photos and a sweet anniversary post from her Instagram account just days after news broke on Monday, July 17, that Grande and Gomez were over after two years of marriage.
The touching anniversary tribute was shared to Grande's social media profile back in May in honor of the former flames' second wedding anniversary — though the "Save Your Tears" vocalist clarified that it had actually been "3.5 years together!!!" as a couple.
In May 2021, Grande tied the knot with the real estate agent at a "tiny and intimate" ceremony inside the R.E.M. Beauty founder's Montecito, Calif., home.
It wasn't long before Grande's booming career in Hollywood got the best of their marriage.
It seems things took a turn for the worst after Grande was casted as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked — though production for the movie was recently put on pause due to the ongoing writers strike occurring since May.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The role has reportedly "taken over her life," causing Gomez to feel like a second priority, as OK! previously reported.
"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," a source spilled prior to news of their heartbreaking split.
"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back," the insider continued.
Unfortunately, Gomez likely won't be getting his wife back, as the pair has been separated since January and are inching toward a divorce in order to legally call it quits on their vows.
Grande isn't the only one moving on from the marriage by deleting the couple's special moments. Gomez has reportedly been dating other people for "months" after the spouses decided to separate at the start of this year.
Regardless of their marital demise, Grande and Gomez are determined to "remain best friends," per a second source.