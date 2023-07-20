Suspect Timing? Ariana Grande's 'New' Beau Ethan Slater Gushed Over His Wife Just 2 Months Ago

Ariana Grande's rumored new man, Ethan Slater, may have his attention on the pop star, but just two months ago, he was gushing over his wife, Lilly Jay.

Grande's Wicked costar, who wed his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay in 2018, posted a tribute in May, captioning an Instagram post that featured the shadow of the pair's son, who was born last year: “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world."