Suspect Timing? Ariana Grande's 'New' Beau Ethan Slater Gushed Over His Wife Just 2 Months Ago
Ariana Grande's rumored new man, Ethan Slater, may have his attention on the pop star, but just two months ago, he was gushing over his wife, Lilly Jay.
Grande's Wicked costar, who wed his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay in 2018, posted a tribute in May, captioning an Instagram post that featured the shadow of the pair's son, who was born last year: “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world."
“- from me and this little guy,” the 31-year-old concluded.
Grande and Slater, who is currently separated from Jay, reportedly began dating several months ago during production of their highly-anticipated film — news that made headlines days after it was reported that the "7 rings" singer and estranged husband Dalton Gomez are over.
The 30-year-old and Gomez called it quits in January — with the latter's apparent last ditch effort to save their marriage by flying to where she was filming in London not being enough to repair their relationship.
Grande — who plays Glinda in the film adaptation of the musical — and Slater, who will take on the role of Boq, were photographed together in March while out with their cast celebrating their co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London.
The Grammy Award winner was seen sitting close to Slater as he wrapped an arm around her.
Meanwhile, it wasn't reported that Grande and Gomez were over until mid July, though they sparked split speculation in recent months after the songstress appeared out and about multiple times sans her engagement ring.
As for what led to their demise, an insider claimed their lifestyles post-pandemic didn't align, however, there is no bad blood between the two. "They want to remain best friends," spilled the source, noting that “They came to the decision together" to part ways.
And while Grande's apparent romance with Slater heats up, OK! learned Gomez is also getting back out there. According to one source, Gomez has been dating other people for months.
Page Six reported Slater's post for his ex.