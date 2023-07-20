Bad Blood? Ariana Grande 'Likes' Post About Being Fearful of People After Dalton Gomez Split
Ariana Grande may not be commenting on her split from husband Dalton Gomez, but she did "Like" an Instagram post that seemingly hinted at the exes' demise.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the "7 rings" musician liked an Instagram post with relationship advice from psychotherapist Terri Cole. The message read: “Never again will I be in a relationship with someone I fear.”
Cole offered more words of wisdom in her caption, addressing her own "emotional fear" of her former partner because he was "jealous and possessive."
"I had my 50 [percent] of what was going on in this relationship because I was being codependent with them, but I still had fear and seemed to endlessly walk on eggshells," she continued of her relationship from when she was in her 20s. "After that relationship ended, I vowed: never again will I be in a relationship with someone I fear."
She continued: "That was an important internal boundary for me, and I held to it."
"Of course, my own downloaded blueprint played a part in this. My mother, my sisters, and I were all afraid of my father," she penned. "We walked on eggshells around him because we didn’t want to do anything to inspire his disapproval."
The psychotherapist concluded: "Can you relate? If you can, I put together a guide to assess where your need to walk on eggshells might come from. Check out this week’s podcast episode for more info."
It seems Grande may have related to Cole, given that she gave the post a double tap.
News that Grande and Gomez split made headlines earlier this week, though they apparently threw in the towel on their two-year marriage in January. Despite attempting to reconcile, an insider spilled that their romance fizzled — though Gomez made a last ditch effort to save their marriage by flying to London to no avail.
As for what drew them apart, a source claimed that their lifestyles post-pandemic didn't align, but "they want to remain best friends."
Despite the end of a major chapter in their lives, both Grande and Gomez have reportedly already moved on. The real estate agent, according to an insider, has been dating other people for "months" following their breakup.
Grande apparently has no issue with her soon-to-be ex-husband already dipping his toe back into the dating pool — as she's rumored to be doing the same!
OK! reported the Grammy Award winner sparked up a romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
Elle reported eagle-eyed fans caught that Gomez "Liked" the post.