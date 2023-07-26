'Homewrecker' Ariana Grande Slammed After Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater Abandons Estranged Wife and Newborn Baby
Ariana Grande is facing backlash for seemingly getting in between a man and his wife.
The "Save Your Tears" singer has reportedly started dating her married Wicked costar Ethan Slater — who informed his wife, Lilly Jay, that he "wanted a divorce" just "days before news broke about him and Ariana," according to a source.
"Lilly never saw it coming!" the insider explained to a news publication of Jay — whom Slater welcomed his first child, a son, with in August 2022.
The romance also came incredibly soon after news broke that Grande had been separated from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, since January.
Though Grande might be in the clear in terms of her marriage to Gomez — who has also reportedly started to date other people — social media users are not pleased that the "7 Rings" singer seemingly drove a wedge between Slater and his wife.
"Literally the definition of a homewrecker," one Twitter user harshly accused of Grande after an insider revealed to another news outlet that Jay was left devastated by Slater's abandonment of her now-broken family.
"I feel vindicated by ariana grande being revealed to be a serial homewrecker [because] once I said her song 'break up with your gf im bored' rubbed me the wrong way and my friends called me a misogynist projecting having been cheated on onto Ariana. But no, I just knew she wasn't playing," another person tweeted.
A third added: "Let me be clear. Ariana Grande is a homewrecker. She pursued that dumb f--- and caused him to leave his wife and baby. Trust that. Trust that new dad, not getting any sleep, working on Broadway, been with one woman his whole life, that man did not go after Ari! She went after him."
After Grande's rumored relationship with Slater caused an uproar, a third insider expressed to the first news publication: "It's understandable that emotions are high and it's hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship."