'Homewrecker' Ariana Grande Slammed After Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater Abandons Estranged Wife and Newborn Baby

"I feel vindicated by ariana grande being revealed to be a serial homewrecker [because] once I said her song 'break up with your gf im bored' rubbed me the wrong way and my friends called me a misogynist projecting having been cheated on onto Ariana. But no, I just knew she wasn't playing," another person tweeted.

A third added: "Let me be clear. Ariana Grande is a homewrecker. She pursued that dumb f--- and caused him to leave his wife and baby. Trust that. Trust that new dad, not getting any sleep, working on Broadway, been with one woman his whole life, that man did not go after Ari! She went after him."

After Grande's rumored relationship with Slater caused an uproar, a third insider expressed to the first news publication: "It's understandable that emotions are high and it's hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship."